Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) CEO Bruce M. Cazenave Sells 10,700 Shares of Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $146,697.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $426.83, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Nautilus had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 72.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 7.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Nautilus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.75 price target on shares of Nautilus in a report on Friday, November 17th. Imperial Capital lowered Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. Its principal business activities include designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use, primarily in the United States and Canada, but also in international markets outside North America.

