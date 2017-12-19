Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 76,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $12,928,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 274.0% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, Chairman Louis C. Camilleri sold 108,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $11,811,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.23.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE PM) opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $170,355.30, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.