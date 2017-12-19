Mplx (MPLX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mplx earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.1726878121992 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Shares of Mplx ( NYSE MPLX ) traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. 1,556,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14,999.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36. Mplx has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.07 million. Mplx had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Mplx news, VP Gregory Scott Floerke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $138,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,014.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,760 in the last quarter.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

