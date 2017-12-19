Mplx (MPLX) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning. Guggenheim currently has $36.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Mplx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS raised their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mplx from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.55.

Shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) opened at $36.58 on Monday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,999.12, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,760 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 132.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 279,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 159,003 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $2,444,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Mplx by 19.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,787,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $797,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,395 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

