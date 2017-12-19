Monsanto (MON) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Monsanto (NYSE:MON) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monsanto earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.6845335680891 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Monsanto (MON) traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.57. 2,709,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,650.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Monsanto has a 12 month low of $104.77 and a 12 month high of $122.79.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Monsanto had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 42.40%. Monsanto’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Monsanto will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Monsanto’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monsanto from $107.50 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monsanto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

In related news, CFO Pierre Courduroux sold 4,320 shares of Monsanto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brett D. Begemann sold 22,640 shares of Monsanto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,717,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,255,243.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,236 shares of company stock worth $5,931,934. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monsanto

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

