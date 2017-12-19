Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 11,930 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 178,274,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,074,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,375,000 after buying an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,233,000 after buying an additional 3,340,038 shares during the period. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,854,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,589,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $155,572.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.80% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BidaskClub raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.96.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $589,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry O. Gosebruch sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $1,657,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,537.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,258,362. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

