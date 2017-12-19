ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (MLNK) Stake Owned by HANDY & HARMAN LTD.

HANDY & HARMAN LTD.

recently disclosed that they own a 52.5% stake in ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK) in a Form 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, December 19th. The investor owns 36,039,848 shares of the stock valued at $81,810,455. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included HANDY & HARMAN LTD, Whx Cs Corp, Steel Partners, Ltd, Steel Partners Holdings LP, Sph Group LLC, Sph Group Holdings LLC, Steel Partners Holdings Gp Inc, Warren G Lichtenstein, Glen M Kassan, Jack L Howard and William T Fejes. The disclosure is available through the SEC website at this link.

HANDY & HARMAN LTD.

provided the following explanation of their ownership:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLNK. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ModusLink Global Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in ModusLink Global Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 669,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 77,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModusLink Global Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ MLNK) traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 827,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,996. ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ModusLink Global Solutions (NASDAQ:MLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. ModusLink Global Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $99.78 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

ModusLink Global Solutions Company Profile

ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc is a provider of supply chain and logistics services through its subsidiaries, ModusLink Corporation and ModusLink PTS, Inc The Company provides services to companies in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, software, storage and retail industries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, Asia, Europe and e-business.

