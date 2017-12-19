Model N (MODN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price objective boosted by Dougherty & Co from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Model N from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 55.26% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $195,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $69,010.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,555.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,801 shares of company stock valued at $317,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc is a provider of revenue management solutions for life science and technology companies. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to maximize revenues and reduce revenue compliance risk by transforming their revenue life cycle from a series of tactical, disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process.

