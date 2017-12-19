Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.4395049906045 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE MBT) remained flat at $$9.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $9,412.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC Company Profile

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO is a Russia-based provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed-line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

