Micron Technology (MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.60, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $2.51-2.65 EPS.

Shares of Micron Technology (MU) traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 50,024,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,083,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50,900.00, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $49.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.26.

In related news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $124,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,004.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $520,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,588 shares of company stock worth $10,480,038. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

