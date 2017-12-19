Metro (B4B3) PT Set at €17.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €17.00 ($20.24) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €19.00 ($22.62) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($25.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group set a €17.30 ($20.60) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($25.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.00 ($25.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.03 ($23.85).

Metro (B4B3) opened at €16.58 ($19.74) on Tuesday. Metro has a twelve month low of €15.48 ($18.43) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.45).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of March 31, 2017, it operated 751 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and public authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

