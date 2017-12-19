Mesabi Trust (MSB) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

Media headlines about Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mesabi Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the mining company an impact score of 46.5827300769161 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Mesabi Trust (MSB) opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.40. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust is a royalty trust. The purpose of the Trust is to conserve and protect the Trust Estate. The Trust operates in the iron ore mining segment. The Trust derives income from the Peter Mitchell Mine, an iron mine located near Babbitt, Minnesota, at the eastern end of the Mesabi Iron Range. The lessee/operator of Mesabi Trust’s mineral interests is Northshore Mining Corporation (NMC), a subsidiary of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (Cliffs).

