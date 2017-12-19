Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,326 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PGGM Investments owned 0.16% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $283,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,144,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,459 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,281,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,012,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,142 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,568,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,766,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153,222.34, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $66.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 114.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/merck-co-inc-mrk-position-boosted-by-pggm-investments.html.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.