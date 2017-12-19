Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Upgraded at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Instinet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nomura raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.34.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ MLCO) opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13,307.92, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,957,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,420,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,699,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,242,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

