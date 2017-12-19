Mediazest Plc (LON:MDZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 8720000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mediazest (MDZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.26” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/mediazest-mdz-hits-new-12-month-high-at-0-26.html.

About Mediazest

MediaZest plc operates as a holding and investment company. The Company provides support to the subsidiary company to deliver a one-stop audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management and consumer interaction platform to retailers and brand owners to communicate with the customers. The Company’s segments include Project Division, Service and Maintenance Division and MediaZest Ventures Division.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediazest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediazest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.