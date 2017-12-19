McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. McCormick & Company, Incorporated earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9723961600468 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. BidaskClub raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( MKC ) traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.57. The stock had a trading volume of 673,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13,287.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 51.93%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $296,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

