Max Resource Corp (MXR) Insider Aly Salman Jamal Sells 200,000 Shares

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR) insider Aly Salman Jamal sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$14,000.00.

Max Resource Corp (MXR) traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317. Max Resource Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.15.

About Max Resource

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on gold, silver, and copper exploration in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Vancan Capital Corp. and changed its name to Max Resource Corp. in May 2004. Max Resource Corp.

