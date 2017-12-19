Matthew T. Garrity Sells 35,000 Shares of United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Stock

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) EVP Matthew T. Garrity sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $331,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,993 shares in the company, valued at $416,613.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,072. United Community Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.83, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCFC. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Community Financial in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in United Community Financial in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in United Community Financial in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in United Community Financial in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

UCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. is financial services holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown, Ohio (Home Savings or the Bank), HSB Insurance, LLC and HSB Capital, LLC. The principal business of Home Savings is the origination of mortgage loans, including construction loans, on residential and nonresidential real estate located in Home Savings’ primary market area.

