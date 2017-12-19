MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8,135.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,219,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,963,000 after acquiring an additional 335,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 15.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,046,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,374,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 126.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,484,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,033,000 after buying an additional 829,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,578,000 after buying an additional 84,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Shares of MasTec, Inc. ( NYSE MTZ ) opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,823.54, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

