Masimo (MASI) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News coverage about Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Masimo earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.3164298370563 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ MASI) traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,827. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,488.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Masimo had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $193.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

In other Masimo news, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,249 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $521,029.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/masimo-masi-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-17.html.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.