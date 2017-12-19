MannKind (MNKD) Shares Gap Down to $2.76

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.76. MannKind shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 2620078 shares traded.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). MannKind had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 155.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MannKind news, Director Kent Kresa purchased 166,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $999,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MannKind by 51.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 30.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at $219,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control.

