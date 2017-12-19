Macy’s Inc (M) Receives $25.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Vetr downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of Macy’s (M) traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. 9,485,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,462. The firm has a market cap of $7,690.00, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 66.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

