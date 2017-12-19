Macquarie Reiterates “GBX 990” Price Target for National Grid (NG)

National Grid (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 990 ($13.32) price objective by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.27) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,140 ($15.34) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($12.11) to GBX 850 ($11.44) in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays set a GBX 990 ($13.32) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised National Grid to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.57) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 993.94 ($13.38).

Shares of National Grid (LON:NG) traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 873.80 ($11.76). The company had a trading volume of 2,603,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300,000. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 859.30 ($11.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,097 ($14.76).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

