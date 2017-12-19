Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $275,000 Position in Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Century Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Century Aluminum’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CENX. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Century Aluminum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Cowen set a $16.00 target price on Century Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on Century Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $275,000 Position in Century Aluminum Co (CENX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/macquarie-group-ltd-takes-275000-position-in-century-aluminum-co-cenx.html.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company (Century) is a holding company, which is a producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. The Company operates through primary aluminum segment. The Company’s primary aluminum facilities produce standard grade primary aluminum products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.