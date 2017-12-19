Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $876,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,840,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Select Medical by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Select Medical by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 64,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Select Medical Holdings Co. ( NYSE SEM ) opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,190.00, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Tarvin sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $350,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,634.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin F. Jackson sold 156,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $2,671,647.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,790,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,547,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/macquarie-group-ltd-buys-new-holdings-in-select-medical-holdings-co-sem.html.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The Company’s segments include specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation, Concentra and Other. The specialty hospitals segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of long term acute patients and hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive medical rehabilitation care.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.