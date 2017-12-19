Londonmetric Property (LMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $183.90

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.90 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 182.70 ($2.46), with a volume of 1353960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMP shares. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 200 ($2.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 177 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Londonmetric Property currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 181.43 ($2.44).

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). Londonmetric Property had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 192.05%. The company had revenue of GBX 4,063 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

In related news, insider Martin McGann sold 215,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.21), for a total value of £353,544.64 ($475,833.97). Insiders acquired 272,870 shares of company stock worth $45,328,656 in the last 90 days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Londonmetric Property (LMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $183.90” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/londonmetric-property-lmp-sets-new-1-year-high-at-183-90.html.

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric Property Plc is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Distribution, Offices, Residential and Development. The Company is involved in retailer-led distribution, out of town and convenience retail. The Company’s portfolio includes distribution and retail businesses across the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.