Limoneira (LMNR) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.16

News stories about Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Limoneira earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.1252443917402 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Limoneira (LMNR) opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $307.31, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMNR shares. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

In other Limoneira news, Director Ronald L. Michaelis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $35,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold S. Edwards sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $152,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,155 shares of company stock worth $188,437. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company is engaged in agribusiness and real estate development. The Company’s operations consist of fruit production, sales and marketing, rental operations, real estate development and capital investment activities. The Company’s segments include lemon operations, other agribusiness, rental operations and real estate development.

