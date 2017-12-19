Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 15,209 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,209 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $125,778.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.60, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12.1% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc (Lifeway) is engaged in the manufacturing of probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. The Company is engaged in the sale of fermented dairy products, which are produced and are sold to consumers through a network of distributors and retailers in the United States.

