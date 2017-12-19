LGI Homes (LGIH) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.40

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $74.01, with a volume of 540500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGIH. TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,577.73, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,262.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $160,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,793,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,601 shares of company stock worth $4,233,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

