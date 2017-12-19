Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 445.5% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 159.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE CRL) opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.81 and a 1-year high of $119.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5,118.83, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $464.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.21.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director C Richard Reese sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $1,047,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Nixon Scharfe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,885 and have sold 1,056,776 shares valued at $2,011,952. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/legal-general-group-plc-grows-holdings-in-charles-river-laboratories-international-inc-crl.html.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.