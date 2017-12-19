Layne Christensen (LAYN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Layne Christensen earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.7570348261205 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Layne Christensen (NASDAQ LAYN) traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. 199,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,443. Layne Christensen has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $127.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.12 million. Layne Christensen had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Layne Christensen will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Layne Christensen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Layne Christensen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Layne Christensen in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Layne Christensen Company Profile

Layne Christensen Company (Layne) is a water management, construction and drilling company. The Company provides drilling solutions for water management, mineral services and specialty drilling needs. The Company operates through three segments: Water Resources, Inliner and Mineral Services. Its Water Resources segment provides its customers with solutions for various aspects of water supply system development and technology throughout the United States.

