Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Barclays

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LB. CIBC reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.30.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE LB) traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,902. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$51.57 and a 12-month high of C$62.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a Canada-based Chartered bank. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to independent advisors across Canada. It also operates as a full-service brokerage firm. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of personal loans, residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans and commercial loans, including acceptances and finance lease receivables.

