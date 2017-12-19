Kromek Group (KMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kromek Group (LON:KMK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of £480 million for the quarter. Kromek Group had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%.
Kromek Group (KMK) opened at GBX 25.83 ($0.35) on Tuesday. Kromek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 18.67 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 34.90 ($0.47).
In other news, insider Derek Bulmer bought 36,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £8,655.84 ($11,649.85). Also, insider Lawrence Henry Neil Kinet bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($16,150.74).
Kromek Group plc is a radiation detection technology company. The Company develops radiation detectors based on cadmium zinc telluride. The Company’s segments are UK Operations and US Operations. The Company designs, develops and produces x-ray and gamma ray imaging and radiation detection products for the medical, security screening and nuclear markets.
