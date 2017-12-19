Kona Grill (KONA) Shares Down 5.6%

Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ:KONA) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 544,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 143,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

KONA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Kona Grill from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kona Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kona Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Kona Grill had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Kona Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kona Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kona Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kona Grill by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual dining restaurants under the name Kona Grill. The Company owns and operates approximately 40 restaurants in 20 states throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Its high-volume upscale casual restaurants feature a global menu of contemporary American favorites and sushi.

