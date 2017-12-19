Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 675,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 259,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,754.28 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $19,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,993,000. 41.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Stock Price Up 6.2%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/kirkland-lake-gold-kl-stock-price-up-6-2.html.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.