Kingstone Companies (KINS) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.07

Media stories about Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kingstone Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.888946356305 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,084. The firm has a market cap of $203.50, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.77. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc offers property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York State. The Company offers these products through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO). KICO is a licensed property and casualty insurance company. The Company operates through property and casualty insurances segment, which offers a range of property and casualty policies to its producers.

