Kingold Jewelry (KGJI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kingold Jewelry earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.548003837665 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Kingold Jewelry has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs and manufactures 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments, through a variable interest entity relationship with Wuhan Kingold Jewelry Company Limited (Wuhan Kingold). The Company develops, promotes and sells a range of products to the jewelry market across the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

