Kindred Biosciences’ (KIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Aegis in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences (KIN) opened at $8.20 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. equities analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for pets. The Company’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats and horses. The Company is developing product candidates for over 20 indications and focused on small molecule products and canine and feline biologics products.

