Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Lifted by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 46.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,037,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,549 shares during the last quarter. Pax World Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.7% during the second quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,918,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,551,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) opened at $119.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41,686.76, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $109.67 and a 12 month high of $136.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 666.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

