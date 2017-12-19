Kaman Co. (KAMN) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.04% of Kaman worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,427,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kaman by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,293,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaman by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kaman by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 35.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 377,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KAMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $152,137.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman Co. (KAMN) opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $1,629.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. The Company’s brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States.

