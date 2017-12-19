Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Juno Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.2062624861374 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Juno Therapeutics alerts:

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ JUNO) traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. 2,543,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,362. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Juno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Juno Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Juno Therapeutics will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JUNO shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Juno Therapeutics from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

In related news, EVP Robert Azelby sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $366,296.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,890.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Agarwal sold 7,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $326,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/juno-therapeutics-juno-getting-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Juno Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Juno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.