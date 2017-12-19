Jumei International (JMEI) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Jumei International (NYSE: JMEI) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “E-commerce & Auction Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Jumei International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Jumei International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Jumei International has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jumei International’s peers have a beta of 1.57, meaning that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jumei International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jumei International $904.10 million $20.48 million 22.64 Jumei International Competitors $5.37 billion $932.47 million 270.94

Jumei International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jumei International. Jumei International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jumei International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumei International N/A N/A N/A Jumei International Competitors -11.85% -21.35% -7.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jumei International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumei International 0 0 0 0 N/A Jumei International Competitors 92 733 1650 90 2.68

As a group, “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Jumei International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jumei International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Jumei International peers beat Jumei International on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Jumei International

Jumei International Holding Limited is an online retailer of beauty products. The Company’s sales formats consist of curated sales, online shopping mall and flash sales. The Company’s Jumei Global sales channel is part of its curated sales format. The Company’s curated sales format includes branded beauty products, baby, children and maternity products, light luxury products and health supplements. Its online shopping mall format includes branded beauty products. Its flash sales format includes branded apparel and other lifestyle products. Its Jumei Global offers Chinese consumers convenient access to products sourced directly from overseas and allows its consumers to make payments in Renminbi. Jumei Global offers branded beauty products, baby, children and maternity products, light luxury products and health supplements from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, the United States and European countries. It also offers exclusive products, including products under its private label brands.

