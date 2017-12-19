Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 1,932,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,067,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

JMEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jumei International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumei International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jumei International stock. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.12% of Jumei International worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jumei International (JMEI) Shares Down 6%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/jumei-international-jmei-shares-down-6.html.

Jumei International Company Profile

Jumei International Holding Limited is an online retailer of beauty products. The Company’s sales formats consist of curated sales, online shopping mall and flash sales. The Company’s Jumei Global sales channel is part of its curated sales format. The Company’s curated sales format includes branded beauty products, baby, children and maternity products, light luxury products and health supplements.

