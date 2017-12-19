JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.12% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 63.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,196,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,402,000 after buying an additional 9,758,738 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,811,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,865,000 after buying an additional 1,665,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 6,402.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,322,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 1,301,787 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 143.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,202,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,579,000 after buying an additional 1,298,747 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 190.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,838,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 1,206,425 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.30, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBL shares. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

CBL & Associates Properties Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

