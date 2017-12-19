Joseph Raymond Shugrue Sells 657 Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (AFH) Stock

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Director Joseph Raymond Shugrue sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $12,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Raymond Shugrue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Joseph Raymond Shugrue sold 555 shares of Atlas Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $10,578.30.

On Thursday, November 30th, Joseph Raymond Shugrue sold 1,676 shares of Atlas Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $33,721.12.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ AFH) remained flat at $$18.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 39,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

AFH has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFH. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 48.2% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 28,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlas Financial during the third quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 780,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc formerly JJR VI Acquisition Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the business of providing commercial automobile insurance in the United States with a niche market orientation. The Company’s automobile insurance products provide coverage in three areas: liability, accident benefits and physical damage.

