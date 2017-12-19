Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 114,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE JNJ ) opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $382,721.66, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

