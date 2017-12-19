Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 653,928 Shares of L Brands Inc (LB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 653,928 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.37% of L Brands worth $43,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of L Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 885,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,719,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of L Brands by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,689,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other L Brands news, Director David T. Kollat acquired 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.34 per share, for a total transaction of $498,869.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,918.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan R. Tessler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,654. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.01.

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $16,402.43, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. L Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $70.20.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. L Brands had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 101.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.95%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/janus-henderson-group-plc-sells-653928-shares-of-l-brands-inc-lb.html.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.