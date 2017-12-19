Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $41.66 Million Stake in First American Corporation (The) (FAF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in First American Corporation (The) (NYSE:FAF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,706 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.75% of First American worth $41,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First American by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of First American by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 539,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First American by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First American by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG grew its position in First American by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 7,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First American alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 9,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $547,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 75,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,190,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,161 shares of company stock worth $10,639,325. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First American Corporation ( NYSE:FAF ) opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,194.69, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. First American Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

First American (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. First American had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.88%. First American’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. equities analysts forecast that First American Corporation will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. First American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on First American from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $41.66 Million Stake in First American Corporation (The) (FAF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/janus-henderson-group-plc-has-41-66-million-stake-in-first-american-corporation-the-faf.html.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Corporation (The) (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.