Jane Street Group LLC Has $424,000 Position in Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 203.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Cameco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $109,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $114,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cameco Corp (CCJ) opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Cameco Corp has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Cameco had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

