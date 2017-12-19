Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 36,411 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 18.1% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 56.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 232.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Vetr raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.92 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Trade Desk Inc ( TTD ) opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2,022.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 5.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $753,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,191,511.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $596,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,894 shares of company stock worth $4,918,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 36,411 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/jane-street-group-llc-acquires-36411-shares-of-trade-desk-inc-ttd.html.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.